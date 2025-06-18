KANANASKIS, Canada -- President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday said in a brief meeting with the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that South Korea will remain steadfast in providing support for UN's contribution to world peace and prosperity, according to the presidential office.

Lee also underscored UN-led international solidarity to navigate multifaceted crises, during his meeting with Guterres, Lee's office said in a statement.

According to Seoul, Guterres acknowledged South Korea's contribution to achieving international peace and security, dealing with human rights issues, fostering sustainable growth and tackling climate change, asking Lee for South Korea's continued support for addressing global issues.