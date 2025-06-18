KANANASKIS, Canada -- President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday held talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the Kananaskis region of Alberta, Canada.

According to the presidential office, Lee and Lula reaffirmed a need for cooperation in actions to address global issues including climate actions. Lee also stressed his willingness to expand South Korea's economic cooperation with Brazil, the largest trade partner of South Korea among South American countries.

It was the first meeting of the leaders of South Korea and Brazil in 10 years, following ex-President Park Geun-hye's state visit to Brazil in April 2015.