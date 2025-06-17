Rival parties will hold a two-day confirmation hearing for Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok next week, a lawmaker said Tuesday.

Under the plan, the confirmation hearing will take place Tuesday and Wednesday next week, Rep. Lee Jong-bae of the People Power Party said. Lee heads the parliamentary confirmation hearing special committee.

President Lee Jae Myung submitted a request to the National Assembly seeking a confirmation hearing for Kim on June 10.

By law, the National Assembly is mandated to complete the confirmation hearing by June 25 and parliamentary evaluation by June 29.

Kim, a former student activist turned four-term lawmaker, played a key role in Lee's presidential campaign.

Meanwhile, the prime minister nominee underscored engagement with North Korea when asked about the possibility of resuming inter-Korean dialogue or a now-scrapped 2018 military tension reduction pact.

"Whichever happens, wouldn't they be linked to dialogue?" Kim said in a press briefing with foreign journalists Tuesday, without elaborating when such events could take place.

South Korea fully halted the inter-Korean accord in June last year over the North's cross-border balloon campaigns, after partially suspending it in 2023 in response to the North's launch of a military spy satellite. (Yonhap)