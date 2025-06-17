From unique lyrics to dance moves inspired by cats, illit charms with 3rd EP

Rising girl group illit is back, radiating its signature lovely charm and embracing the enchanting moment of falling in love.

Following the bold declaration in its first EP, "Super Real Me," (March 2024), and the innocent excitement of second EP, "I’ll Like You," (October 2024), the group's latest release, "bomb," captures the fluttering emotions of a heart in love. The latest mini album was released Monday during a press conference held in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul.

The music video for main track “Do the Dance” opens with a fairy-tale-like string melody and features choreography inspired by the playful movements of cats. Filmed around a “Magical Girl” concept, the members portray the whimsical tale of a countryside girl embarking on a cheeky quest to find the boy she has fallen for.

The song blends dreamy vibes with a French house sound and deepens its fantastical atmosphere with a sample from the soundtrack of the Japanese anime, "The Five Star Stories."

“When I first heard ‘Magnetic,’ it felt so fresh and exciting. And I felt that same thrill again with this track,” said Yunah at the press conference. “I think illit’s color has become even more vivid with this comeback.”

Wonhee highlighted the honest charm in illit’s music. “In ‘Magnetic,’ we confidently expressed our feelings for someone we liked. In this new main track, we once again face those emotions head-on, without hiding them.”

The members also shared how much effort they put into showing their growth. Minju revealed, “I practiced so hard that I could taste blood in my throat. I wanted to prove how much I’ve improved since our last promotion.” Wonhee added, “After performing at college festivals and various events, I developed a hunger for better stages. I hope fans will notice our enhanced expressiveness this time.”

Ahead of the group's return, illit attracted attention with its brand film, a short video capturing the main theme the group tries to convey with the new album. The video ties into the EP’s B-side track, “Little Monster,” telling the story of overcoming anxiety, sadness and fear to rise like a magical girl. “The brand film reflects how we face the little monsters within us and soar above them,” explained Minju.

“We’re a group that captures universal emotions people experience at least once in their lives,” said Yunah, expressing hope that illit’s message will resonate with more listeners.

“We’re a team with infinite possibilities,” said Wonhee. “We aim to show a new side of ourselves with each comeback. This time, we hope to be seen as a group everyone looks forward to on stage, a name you can trust and enjoy.”