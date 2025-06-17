The inaugural Kering Generation Award X Jewelry, presented by global luxury group Kering, named its first-ever university category winner Lee Min-seo, a student at Hongik University in Seoul, South Korea.

Lee's groundbreaking collection, "Rhythm Reborn," reimagines discarded materials from traditional Korean percussion instruments, earning her international recognition for innovation in sustainable design.

The competition, a collaboration between Kering, the World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) and Politecnico di Milano, invited university students and startups to create jewelry pieces or collections using recycled or discarded materials. The theme for this year’s competition, “Second Chance, First Choice,” challenged participants to redefine waste as a resource while celebrating sustainability and craftsmanship.

Lee’s collection incorporates leather from the janggu, a traditional Korean drum, drawing inspiration from the deep cultural and historical significance of the instrument. By transforming the drum’s worn leather into bold and intricate jewelry, Lee breathes new life into the ancient tradition, while also addressing the pressing need for eco-conscious design in the fashion and jewelry industries.

The Kering Generation Award X Jewelry, a global initiative to uncover the next generation of jewelry talent, was launched this year as part of Kering's commitment to fostering innovation in the luxury and jewelry sectors. The competition drew applicants from around the world, with participants representing 10 universities and academies.

The award ceremony took place at the prestigious JCK Las Vegas Show on June 7, where Kering, a group that owns luxury brands such as Gucci, Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta, celebrated Lee’s accomplishments.