[코리아헤럴드=김아린 기자] 이종석 국가정보원장 후보자는 17일 북한이 12·3 비상계엄 이후 한국과 철저히 거리를 두고 있다며, 오물풍선 살포 등 대남 공세가 중단된 것도 '거리두기 정책'의 일환으로 보인다고 평가했다.

이 후보자는 국회에 낸 인사청문회 서면 답변에서 "북한이 작년 말 비상계엄 정국을 기점으로 철저한 대남 거리두기·무시 행태를 보이고 있다"며, 특히 민감하게 반응해왔던 민간 단체의 대북 전단 살포에 대해서도 "반발 없이 내부 단속에만 집중하고 있다"고 말했다.

이 후보자는 북한이 계엄 이후 한국 국내 정치 상황과 관련해 "논평을 자제하고 팩트 위주로 간략히 보도하고 있으며, 새 정부의 외교안보 인선 등의 발표에도 별다른 반응이 없다"고 했다.

이는 북한이 지난 해 내내 전개했던 강경한 대남 공세와 대조적이다.

북한은 2023년 12월 남북을 '적대적인 두 국가 관계'로 규정하면서 한국의 통일부에 상응하는 조국평화통일위원회를 해체하고, 대남 교류와 관련한 법과 합의서도 폐지했다. 남북을 잇는 철도와 육상 도로를 폭파해 단절 조치를 취하고, 대북 전단과 확성기에는 오물풍선 살포와 소음 공격으로 강력하게 반발했다.

북한 헌법에 '두 국가론'을 반영한 개정이 지연되는 것을 두고 이 후보자는 "선대 유훈 부정에 따른 주민 반감과 영토 획정의 까다로움이 작용한 것으로 보인다"고 분석하면서, "다음 15기 1차 최고인민회의에서 다뤄질 것으로 예상된다"고 했다.

김정은 북한 국무위원장은 2024년 1월 '적대적 관계' 현실을 반영한 헌법 개정을 지시했으나, 이후 두 차례 개최된 최고인민회의에서 관련한 개정은 발표되지 않았다.

북한의 후계 구도와 관련해 이 후보자는 "종합적으로 분석해 봤을 때 표면적으로는 김 국무위원장의 딸 김주애가 후계 수업을 받고 있는 것으로 볼 수 있다"면서도, "아직 공식 내정 단계는 아닌 것으로 판단된다"고 했다. 그러면서 "(김주애의) 어린 나이와 개인 자질을 비롯해 여타 김정은의 자녀, 가부장적 사회 문화 등 변수가 많아 지속 추적해야 할 사안으로 보인다"고 덧붙였다.

이재명 정부의 첫 국정원장 후보자로 지명된 이 후보자는 참여정부에서 국가안전보장회의(NSC) 사무차장과 통일부 장관을 역임한 '베테랑 대북통'으로 평가받는다.

이 후보자는 19일 국회 인사청문회를 거쳐 최종 임명될 예정이다.

[Exclusive] North Korea distancing from South Korea since martial law: NIS chief nominee

South Korea's spy chief nominee Lee Jong-seok said Tuesday that North Korea appears to be keeping a strategic distance from the South since the martial law debacle in December last year.

Lee said in a written response submitted to the National Assembly that the pause in North Korea's trash balloon offensives and political commentaries aimed at Seoul seem to be a part of its distancing policy.

"North Korea has been thoroughly distancing, and ignoring South Korea since martial law at the end of last year," Lee said. "North Korea has not shown reaction to the recent anti-Pyongyang leafleting by South Korean civilian organizations, for instance, which is rare."

Lee noted that North Korea has also noticeably refrained from commenting on South Korea's political situation.

"On the South Korean political situation, North Korea is opting for fact-based, brief statements rather than commentaries. North Korean reports have not reacted to announcements of the new South Korean administration's nominations of foreign and security officials," Lee said.

North Korea's shift in stance after matial law comes in contrast with the series of offensives seen over last year.

After declaring inter-Korean relationship one of "two hostile countries" in late 2023, North Korea blew up roads and railways connecting to the South and launched trash balloons toward the South.

Lee said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's daughter Ju-ae is his likely successor, but that she doesn't appear to have secured a formal nomination yet.

"There are many variables at play including Ju-ae's young age, Kim Jong-un's other children and the North's patriarchal culture," Lee said.

Lee has to go through the National Assembly's confirmation hearing on Thursday before he is appointed.