Han Seungwoo is gearing up to return with his fourth solo EP on June 30, agency Aura Entertainment announced Monday.

The singer and songwriter will release the EP “Top Note” about two months after he dropped the digital single “Happiness Circuit.” The warm and sophisticated rock tune full of spring vibes was his first endeavor in 10 months and his first since he signed with his current agency.

The former leader of Victon, which disbanded in 2023, has been forging his solo career since 2020, when he unveiled his first solo EP “Fame.” The seven-track set topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 11 regions. His previous EP “Fade” was released in 2023 and its main track “Dive Into” earned him his first trophy as a solo musician from a television music chart show.