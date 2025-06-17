South Korea’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday raised its travel advisory for Iran, urging its nationals to leave the country immediately in response to ongoing missile strikes between Israel and Iran.

Effective from 1 p.m. Wednesday, Seoul time, the updated travel alert expands the existing Level 3 advisory — which recommends departure — to cover the entire country.

Previously, the Level 3 alert, part of the four-tier travel advisory system in which Level 4 constitutes a travel ban, applied only to certain regions within Iran.

“Accordingly, South Korean nationals currently staying in Iran are advised to leave the country as quickly as possible, following guidance from the diplomatic mission, while paying special attention to their personal safety,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “Those planning to travel to the region are asked to cancel or postpone their trips.”

The ministry added that "it will continue to closely monitor the situation in the Middle East and take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of our nationals."

Israel on Monday warned hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate central Tehran, marking the first time in the four-day conflict that an evacuation warning has been issued for residential areas.

As the exchange of strikes continued into the fourth day of the escalating conflict that began on June 13, US President Donald Trump on Monday night cut short his participation in the G7 summit, departing Calgary, Canada, to return to Washington to focus on the crisis between Israel and Iran.

Trump also posted on his social media platform Truth Social, writing, “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”