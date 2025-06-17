Yuta of NCT is slated to hold his first standalone shows in Japan starting Oct. 2, his label SM Entertainment said Tuesday.

The tour destinations for “Yuta Live Tour 2025” are Tokyo, Kyoto, Hokkaido, Fukuoka, Kumamoto, Miyagi, Ishikawa, Hiroshima, Hyogo and Kanagawa. He will have 13 shows in total until Dec. 6.

In October last year, the idol traveled around five cities in his native country for nine showcases under the title “Hope,” celebrating the beginning of his solo career. The weekslong showcase tour followed the release of his first solo EP in Japan, “Depth,” which ranked No. 4 on Oricon’s Weekly Album Ranking.

In May, he dropped Japan single “Twisted Paradise” and topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in eight regions.