CALGARY, Canada — President Lee Jae-myung and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese discussed closer cooperation in clean energy supply chains during bilateral talks in Canada on Monday.

The meeting, held in Calgary, Alberta, also looked at "resource diplomacy," Lee's spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters Monday local time, adding that Lee invited Albanese to the upcoming Economic Leaders' Meeting of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

The two leaders also discussed room for cooperation in the defense industry and peace on the Korean Peninsula, according to Lee's office.

Lee's meeting with Albanese came shortly after the two leaders held a phone conversation on Thursday before Lee's trip to Canada.

South Korea and Australia signed the comprehensive strategic partnership in 2021, marking the 60th anniversary of ties then.