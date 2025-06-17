BOSTON -- Shin Yoo-yeol, head of global strategy at Lotte Biologics and the eldest son of Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin, was seen engaging with industry players at the 2025 BIO International Convention in Boston on Monday.

While most of the practical discussions at exhibitor booths were led by Lotte Biologics CEO James Park, who accompanied the younger Shin throughout the event, Shin was seen listening attentively to key business updates, exchanging business cards with booth representatives and showing genuine interest in the conversations.

“This is my second time attending the Bio USA, and I have high expectations for this year," Shin told reporters at the venue. “I plan to attend several key meetings with global companies throughout the period.”

Shin’s booth tour included Korean and international names, such as Dong-A ST, Celltrion, Dr. Reddy’s Biologics, Thermo Fisher Scientific and SK Pharmteco, reflecting his broad interest in potential partners and future collaboration.

“While there’s a predetermined list of booths to visit, Shin also adds companies he finds interesting on the spot,” said a Lotte Biologics official.

At the Dong-A ST booth, with Shin present, ST Pharm CEO Sung Moo-jae and Lotte Biologics CEO exchanged questions regarding antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) development, and discussed the potential for future business cooperation.

Earlier this year in January, Shin made an appearance at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, where other second- and third-generation conglomerate leaders, including Celltrion’s Seo Jin-seok and SK Biopharmaceuticals’ Chey Yoon-chung also attended.

At the time, Shin's participation followed a visit to CES 2025 in Las Vegas. This time, he is believed to have arrived at Bio USA after participating in the 2025 Consumer Goods Forum Global Summit, held June 10–13 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.