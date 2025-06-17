NewJeans recorded a new milestone for “New Jeans,” which surpassed 400 million streams on Spotify on Sunday, said Ador on Tuesday.

It is the group’s sixth single to achieve the feat, following “OMG,” “Ditto,” “Super Shy,” “Hype Boy” and “Attention.”

“New Jeans,” from the group's second EP “Get Up,” was dropped in July 2023 ahead of full album release, along with “Super Shy," one of the three focus tracks. The namesake single hit Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart at No. 20 and rose to No. 25 on Billboard’s Global 200, while the EP debuted atop Billboard 200.

Each member turns into characters inspired by “The Powerpuff Girls” in the track's music video, which landed atop YouTube’s trending video list upon release. The video has amassed over 37 million views over the last two years.