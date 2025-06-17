President Lee Jae-myung met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canada on Monday and agreed to bolster security cooperation to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula and address North Korea's nuclear issue, the presidential office said.

In their first in-person meeting in Calgary on the margins of the Group of Seven summit, the two leaders also pledged to work together for a successful hosting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in South Korea's Gyeongju later this year.

"The two leaders agreed to continue strengthening communication and cooperation to make tangible progress on peace on the Korean Peninsula and the North Korean nuclear issue," the presidential office said in a release.

During the talks, Lee called Australia "a trusted ally" that participated in the 1950-53 Korean War and a key partner working with South Korea to promote stability and prosperity in the region and the international community, the office said.

Albanese expressed hope that the two countries would further deepen cooperation across a range of areas, including defense, the arms industry, clean energy and supply chains for critical minerals, it noted.

On the same day, he also held a summit with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and discussed ways to expand cooperation in trade, investment and energy.

In their first meeting, held on the margins of the Group of Seven summit in Calgary, Lee noted that the two countries have deepened collaboration since establishing diplomatic ties in 1992, and highlighted South Africa's dispatching of troops to the 1950-53 Korean War.

"Lee suggested that the two countries work closely to further enhance practical cooperation in areas such as trade, investment and energy," the presidential office said in a release.

Ramaphosa described South Korea as a valuable partner that shares democratic values, and expressed hope for increased investment and business activities by Korean companies in South Africa.

During the talks, Ramaphosa said he hopes to meet Lee again at the Group of 20 summit scheduled to take place in Johannesburg in November, while Lee wished the African nation a successful hosting of the global summit. (Yonhap)