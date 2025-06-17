South Korea and the United States plan to hold a new meeting of their key nuclear deterrence body in Seoul next month, a source said Monday, as Seoul is striving to ensure close security cooperation with US President Donald Trump's administration amid growing North Korean threats.

The fifth meeting of the Nuclear Consultative Group is set to take place next month, though a specific date has yet to be fixed, the source said, as the two countries agreed to hold it in the South Korean capital this year during the fourth NCG meeting in Washington in January.

If held, the meeting would mark the first NCG gathering since both the Trump administration and the government of South Korean President Lee Jae-myung took office in January and earlier this month, respectively.

"We plan to hold it in July with a date yet to be fixed," the source told Yonhap News Agency.

The upcoming NCG meeting is expected to be a venue where Seoul and Washington underscore their shared commitment to collaboration against North Korea's advancing nuclear threats amid lingering concerns that Trump's America First policy could mean a lessening of the US' overseas military engagement.

It remains to be seen whether there will be adjustments to the focus of overall NCG operations under the Trump administration at a time when Washington is prioritizing deterring the "pacing" threat from China and encouraging its allies and partners to step up in defense "burden-sharing" efforts.

Asked if there would be any changes to the NCG makeup or format, a Pentagon official told Yonhap News Agency that there are no new updates to offer.

A South Korean defense ministry official said the two sides are working to schedule the next NCG session, but declined to offer further details.

"South Korea and the United States are continuing to coordinate to hold the fifth NCG meeting at an appropriate time," the official said.

The NCG was launched in July 2023 to strengthen the credibility of America's extended deterrence commitment to using the full range of its military capabilities to defend its ally and reaffirm South Korea's commitment to non-proliferation.

In July last year, Seoul and Washington signed the "Guidelines for Nuclear Deterrence and Nuclear Operations on the Korean Peninsula" -- a key NCG milestone. The guidelines outline principles and procedures to support the alliance's efforts to maintain effective nuclear deterrence policy and posture. (Yonhap)