How much is enough to raise a child in South Korea?

기사요약: 한국의 저출산 현상 뒤에는 자녀 양육에 드는 높은 비용이라는 현실적인 고민이 자리하고 있다.

[1] South Korea’s dwindling birth rate has become something of a global curiosity and a national crisis, making frequent headlines. Yet behind the statistics lies a quieter, more personal calculus — one that plays out in the homes of young adults weighing whether to have a child.

dwindle: 줄어들다, 감소하다

calculus: 계산, 판단 기준

[2] More often than not, the key factor is cost. So how much do young parents — or would-be parents — believe it takes to raise a child in South Korea today? And what feels realistic, or essential?

factor: 요소, 요인

essential: 필수적인, 꼭 필요한

[3] Lee Eun-ji, a mother in Seoul raising a 3-year-old girl, said the ideal amount to spend on raising a child would be one parent’s salary. For her, that’s about 4 million won a month. “Every meaningful childhood experience comes with a cost,” she said.

ideal: 이상적인, 가장 바람직한

childhood: 어린 시절, 유년기

[4] She recalled feeling guilty when she learned that other parents were able to enroll their children in Montessori programs, which focus on self-directed learning and hands-on activities.

“I wanted that kind of exposure for my child, but it costs 500,000 won for just 12 classes. It was too much,” she said.

recall: 기억하다, 떠올리다

enroll: 등록하다, 입학하다

exposure: 접함, 노출, 경험

기사원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10502759

