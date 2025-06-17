US President Donald Trump will return home Monday night from the Group of Seven summit in Canada to deal with "many important matters," a White House spokesperson said, dashing hopes for South Korean President Lee Jae-myung to have his first in-person talks with Trump during the gathering.

"President Trump will return to Washington tonight so he can attend to many important matters," Karoline Leavitt, the spokesperson, said, according to a White House pool report.

Trump decided to cut short the trip to Alberta, Canada, amid escalating military clashes between Israel and Iran and other issues, as participants in the G7 gathering sought to have in-person encounters with Trump amid ongoing trade negotiations. (Yonhap)