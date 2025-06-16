Huawei and SchneiTec Commission World’s First TÜV SÜD-Certified Grid-Forming Energy Storage Project

SHANGHAI, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Digital Power, in collaboration with SchneiTec, has successfully commissioned Cambodia's first-ever TÜV SÜD-certified grid-forming energy storage project, marking a key milestone in the country's transition toward a sustainable energy future. As a leading energy solutions provider in the region, SchneiTec previously developed Cambodia's largest solar power plant.

This newly completed 12MWh energy storage project includes a 2MWh testbed dedicated to validating Huawei's Smart String Grid-Forming ESS technology. The system has demonstrated its exceptional capabilities in stabilizing the grid in both off-grid and weak-grid scenarios by facilitating the seamless integration of intermittent renewable energy sources. The project has received authoritative certification from TÜV SÜD, marking Cambodia's first grid-forming ESS deployment and laying a strong foundation for future capacity expansion and large-scale energy infrastructure development.

The project was jointly tested by TÜV SÜD, SchneiTec, and Huawei Digital Power. TÜV SÜD — renowned globally for its rigorous standards in energy technology testing and certification — verified the key technical capabilities of Huawei's Smart String Grid-Forming ESS, including inertia response, high/low voltage ride-through, frequency support, and overload performance.

Key Testing Highlights:

This independent verification of Huawei's grid-forming ESS technology represents the first overseas on-site validation of the system in full compliance with international standards, including IEC, China National Standards, the UK Grid Code, and Germany's VDE standards.

Obtaining TÜV SÜD certification demonstrates that Huawei's grid-forming ESS technology meets globally recognized benchmarks for energy management and grid stability. This milestone not only marks a major achievement in Huawei Digital Power's technological development journey, but also represents a landmark moment in the evolution of energy sector innovation.

Huawei Digital Power's successful collaboration with SchneiTec signals a significant step forward in Cambodia's renewable energy transition. As Cambodia's renewable energy roadmap progresses, Huawei Digital Power will continue to drive innovation — delivering stable, scalable, and reliable solutions to meet the country's growing demand for sustainable electricity, and supporting the advancement of its energy infrastructure.

About SchneiTec

SchneiTec Trading Co., Ltd. (SchneiTec) was founded in 2015 and has been engaging very fruitfully in many projects on power & energy development. It is now the first ranking in supplying renewable energy solutions and as well a leading solar farm company who builds the first solar farm and the largest solar farm in Cambodia.

Together with our success and inspiration to bringing the high quality electrical equipment to the people of Cambodia, SchneiTec and CHINT has brought to the next level of corporation and buildup an Electrical Manufacturer in Cambodia to supply local market with quality, export with local brand, and create job opportunity. We believe the manufacturing journey will become a new growth engine of the investment and truly be a part of Cambodia economic development and contribution. For more information, please visit SchneiTec online at https://trading.schneitec.com.kh/

About Huawei Digital Power

Huawei Digital Power Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Digital Power for short) is committed to integrating digital and power electronics technologies, developing clean power, and enabling energy digitalization to drive energy revolution for a better, greener future. In the clean power generation sector, we help create new power systems that primarily rely on renewable energy. In the mobility electrification sector, we enhance the consumer driving and charging experience in electric vehicles (EVs), accelerating green traveling. In the green ICT power infrastructure sector, we help build green, low-carbon, and intelligent data centers and communications networks. Huawei Digital Power continues innovating through open collaboration with global partners to promote carbon neutrality. Huawei Digital Power serves more than three billion people across more than 170 countries and regions. For more information, please visit Huawei Digital Power online at https://digitalpower.huawei.com/en/