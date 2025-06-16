Korean diva brings to life one lifelong dream after another

When South Korean soprano Sumi Jo takes the stage later this month alongside the four winners of the international singing competition named in her honor, the performance will mark far more than a musical collaboration: It will symbolize the fulfillment of her long-held aspiration to support rising vocal talents.

“One thing I felt that is missing in many singing competitions is the opportunity to actually perform after winning,” Jo told reporters during a press conference held Monday at The Plaza in Seoul.

Jo launched the Sumi Jo International Singing Competition in 2024 with both a spirit of generosity and a sense of responsibility. As she recalled, her own experience as a young student in Italy shaped her vision: She entered numerous competitions not only for recognition, but to earn prize money to support her studies abroad during the 1980s.

But what truly sets her competition apart, Jo emphasized, is its emphasis on more than just vocal technique.

“Of course, singing well is the foundation,” she said. “But beyond that, I look for someone who carries the mindset of using music to bring beauty to the world. Language skills and deep cultural understanding are also essential. In short, I'm looking for a well-prepared star.”

That philosophy guided the selection of four outstanding young vocalists from among nearly 500 applicants representing 47 countries at the competition’s inaugural edition in July.

Jo proudly introduced the winners as “promising young artists who embody both talent and purpose”: first prize winner, Chinese baritone Li Zihao; second prize winner, Romanian tenor George Virban; third prize winner, Korean tenor Lee Ki-up and special jury prize winner, French soprano Juliette Tacchino.

“I’m truly happy to introduce these remarkable vocal artists to audiences here in Korea,” Jo said. “I wanted people to see that these singers are not only vocally gifted, but also possess incredible stage presence and artistic charisma. Honestly, I learn a lot from performing alongside them. To be frank, I feel like I gain more from the experience than I give.”

Titled “The Magic: Sumi Jo & Winners,” the upcoming concert tour begins Thursday at the Sori Arts Center of Jeollabuk-do in Jeonju, followed by performances in Seongnam on Saturday, Seoul on Sunday and Chuncheon on June 24. The group also performed last week in Shenzhen, China.

Never one to stay still

At the press event, Jo wore the Commandeur of the Order of Arts and Letters medal, a high French cultural honor she received in May for her contributions to French music and arts. “I’m wearing this medal today not just as a personal honor,” she said. "But because I believe it belongs to all of Korea. I wanted to share this moment with you and express my gratitude."

The 62-year-old singer known for her tireless energy views the honor not as a conclusion, but as a call to do more.

“This is not just about what I’ve accomplished so far. It’s a reminder to keep doing my best,” she said.

She also vowed to be a cultural ambassador, marking two major milestones next year: Jo’s 40th anniversary on the international stage and the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Korea and France.

She has received several prestigious honors throughout her career including Italy’s Cavaliere of the Order of the Star of Italy in 2019 and South Korea’s highest cultural honor, the Geumgwan (Gold Crown) Order of Cultural Merit in 2023.

Asked about the source of her ceaseless drive, Jo responded with trademark wit.

“Maybe it’s because I’m single. There’s really nothing to do but work,” she joked. “Sometimes I arrive at a fancy hotel suite late at night and feel a wave of loneliness. But within seconds, emails come in, projects need attention, and that feeling is gone.”

Still, she doesn’t see it as a sacrifice.

“I love my work, especially when I feel like I’m doing something meaningful. I’ve been helped by so many people in my life, and I want to give back. I’ve always been energetic ever since I was a child and I throw myself into everything I do with full effort. That’s just who I am.”