South Korea's leading contract development and manufacturing organization, Samsung Biologics, announced Monday the launch of Samsung Organoids, a cutting-edge drug screening service designed to support corporate clients throughout drug discovery and development.

Organoids are three-dimensional cell culture systems engineered to closely replicate the structure and function of human organs. Due to their high physiological relevance, organoids are rapidly emerging as a next-generation research model in drug development. They offer clinically meaningful insights into drug responses, making them valuable tools for lead compound selection, biomarker discovery and efficacy prediction.

“The latest service launch reflects our unwavering commitment to driving innovation by improving drug success rates and creating new possibilities in personalized medicine,” said John Rim, CEO and president of Samsung Biologics.

“The addition of research services is a significant move for us to create added value for clients by supporting the drug life cycle from start to finish with thorough therapeutic analysis.”

Samsung Organoids will enable precision screening to predict patient-specific drug responses, streamline preclinical development and accelerate timelines for investigational new drug filings. The platform uses data-driven analysis to assess the characteristics and mechanisms of drug candidates, offering multi-modal insights that enhance decision-making.

Through the expansion, Samsung Biologics broadens its service portfolio to include preclinical research, covering the full spectrum from target discovery and lead identification to preclinical studies and clinical trial planning. By leveraging its expertise in drug development and manufacturing, the company aims to help clients overcome early-stage development hurdles and improve clinical outcomes.