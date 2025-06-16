Figures who align with President Lee Jae-myung's vision for reform make up many of the Cabinet recommendations submitted by the South Korean people, the presidential office said Monday.

"There seems to be high anticipation for how this administration will work differently from the last one," an official with the presidential office told reporters, adding that "a lot of recommendations came in for figures who are supportive of the president's reform agenda."

The official said the people's picks for the Cabinet would be added to the pool of potential nominees in the future, even if they are not considered this time.

"After the deadline passes, we will be screening the submissions through an objective and transparent process," the official said.

The Ministry of Personnel Management opened a website from June 10 to 6 p.m. Monday to let the public give input on who will head ministries and government agencies.

More than 74,000 recommendations for Lee's administration were filed as of Sunday, according to the presidential office. Recommendations could be submitted through the president's social media pages as well as email.

Having public input on who serves in the administration had been Lee's campaign promise.