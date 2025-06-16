Details of President Lee Jae-myung’s son’s wedding on Saturday surfaced Monday, as guests offered glimpses into the private ceremony, with the president’s former factory colleagues among those on the guest list.

Rep. Jung Chung-rae of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea wrote on Facebook the same day that someone suddenly called out after the ceremony, “Please take good care of our friend, the president.”

When he asked who they were, they replied, “We’re friends from the Orient Watch Factory.”

Lee Jae-myung worked at the now-defunct watch factory in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, fortwo years, starting at age 15.

According to local media reports, the two-hour wedding was attended by about 860 guests, including family, acquaintances and lawmakers, including ruling party members.

The groom Dong-ho’s childhood teacher gave a congratulatory speech during the ceremony, and singer Lee Chang-sub performed.

Security for the ceremony was tight, with police and vehicles stationed around the area to manage traffic. Invited guests were required to place stickers over their smartphone cameras before entering the venue.

President Lee offered words of advice to the couple during the ceremony.

“When a couple argues, you should accept that what I remember and what the spouse remembers may be different,” Lee was quoted as saying. “People tend to remember things that benefit them and forget what doesn’t. Acknowledging this can stop arguments from escalating.”

He added, “It can take time and be difficult for two different people to come together and adjust, but since you’ve decided to live together, support each other and live well.”