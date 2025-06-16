Committee to come up with blueprint for how Lee Jae-myung will run South Korea

Latest polls released Monday showed 58.6 percent of surveyees said Lee was doing a good job, while 34.2 said he wasn't, and 7.2 percent said they weren't sure. The polls were conducted by Realmeter on June 9-13 of 2,507 voters aged 18 and up during the first week of Lee in office.

Among Lee's more recent predecessors, former President Moon Jae-in had the highest first approval ratings at 81.6 percent, followed by Lee Myung-bak's 76 percent. Park Geun-hye and Yoon Suk Yeol had 54.8 percent and 52.1 percent, respectively.

More about the poll is available on the National Election Commission website.

The presidential state affairs committee kicked off Monday, tasked with providing the Lee Jae-myung administration with a blueprint for running the country.

Lee assumed office without a transition period on June 4, the day after the election, following his former President Yoon Suk Yeol's removal from office.

The state affairs committee will take on the role of a presidential transition team, and runs for the next 60 days with a possible 20-day extension. It is chaired by Lee Han-joo, the director of the Democratic Party of Korea's think tank, The Institute for Democracy.

The Institute for Democracy director is one of the architects behind Lee Jae-myung's signature policy of universal basic income, which dates back to the president's Seongnam mayor days.

The state affairs committee will receive briefings from ministries and work with experts to pitch and review policy items.

Senior Democratic Party lawmakers stand as leading members of the state affairs committee, which will act as a bridge between the ruling party and the presidential office.

Lee's first approval ratings came in Monday.