Jungkook of BTS garnered 1.2 billion plays on Spotify with his solo single “Standing Next to You,” said label Big Hit Music on Monday.

It is his second solo endeavor to achieve the feat, following “Seven (feat. Latto).”

Both songs are from his first solo album, “Golden,” which came out in November 2023. “Standing Next to You” ranked No. 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and spent 19 weeks on the main songs chart while the album stayed on Billboard 200 for 25 weeks after hitting it at No. 2.

The single topped Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global and went platinum in the US for selling over 1 million units in March last year. "Golden" reached the same milestone nine months later.

The artist made a guest appearance at J-Hope’s solo show last week, two days after he was discharged.