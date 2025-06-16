Ju Haknyeon of The Boyz will take some time off, agency One Hundred announced Monday.

The company did not provide details, saying only that the break is for personal reasons.

The news comes only days after bandmate Juyeon denied and apologized for a rumor that he is dating actress Shin Si-a, his co-star in the short film “Young-Young.”

The Boyz debuted in 2017 with the EP “The First” and in March, brought out its third studio album “Unexpected.” It was the band’s first release since signing with One Hundred after leaving management company IST Entertainment. The 11-member act picked up two trophies at the Asia Star Entertainer Awards 2025 held in Hong Kong last month.