Former President Yoon Suk Yeol attended the seventh hearing of his insurrection trial Monday without responding to questions about separate independent investigations into him and his wife.

Yoon arrived at the Seoul Central District Court to be tried on charges of leading an insurrection and abusing his power through his Dec. 3 imposition of martial law.

It was his first trial hearing since his successor, President Lee Jae-myung, appointed three independent counsels to investigate charges related to the martial law bid, corruption allegations involving his wife Kim Keon Hee, and his suspected interference in a probe into a Marine's death in 2023.

Since their appointments last week, the counsels have been forming their teams and searching for office space.

Two witnesses -- an aide to the defense minister and an official of the former martial law command -- have been called to testify later in the day.

If convicted of insurrection, Yoon could be sentenced to a maximum penalty of life in prison or death. (Yonhap)