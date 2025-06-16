Babymonster surpassed 200 million views on YouTube with the music video for “Forever” Saturday, label YG Entertainment said Sunday.

It is the group’s fourth video to reach the milestone, after the music videos for “Sheesh,” “Batter Up” and “Drip.”

The music video for the digital single was released in July last year and debuted atop the most watched video on the platform.

Meanwhile, the seven-member group is set to drop “Hot Sauce,” a prerelease from its second EP due out in October, on July 1. Another track from the mini album will be released in advance in September.

Babymonster went live in Jakarta Saturday for its ongoing tour “Hello Monsters” which will take it to Kuala Lumpur this Saturday and to Taipei next week. The group will begin touring North America again in August.