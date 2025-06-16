Enhypen landed on Billboard 200 at No. 3 with its sixth EP, according to the chart preview published Sunday in the US.

EP “Desire: Unleash” is the band’s eighth entry on the main albums chart and the fifth album to make the Top 10.

The eight-track album sold more than 2.14 million copies in the first week, the second most for a K-pop album released this year. It topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 12 regions and claimed the top spot on Oricon’s Daily, Weekly and Weekly Combined Album Rankings. Focus track “Bad Desire” came in first place on television music chart shows three times.

On July 29, the septet will put out fourth single in Japan “Yoi,” a first in two years, between its concerts in Tokyo and Osaka.