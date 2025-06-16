President Lee Jae-myung's approval rating stood at 58.6 percent during the first week of his presidency, a poll showed Monday.

In the Realmeter poll of 2,507 people aged 18 or above nationwide conducted from Monday to Friday last week, 58.6 percent said Lee did a good job, while 34.2 percent said he did not. The remaining 7.2 percent said they were unsure.

"We believe this reflects people's hope for an end to the insurrection, normalization of state affairs and restoration of democracy, and we accept it with humility," a presidential official told reporters.

Lee won the presidential election on June 3, after former President Yoon Suk Yeol was ousted over his botched martial law bid.

"We will make steady preparations and carry out state affairs in a way that lives up to the public's expectations," the official added.

Compared with the first-week approval ratings of former presidents, Lee's approval rating was higher than Yoon with 52.1 percent and former President Park Geun-hye with 54.8 percent.

Also, Lee's approval rating in the first week of his presidency was lower than former President Moon Jae-in with 81.6 percent and former President Lee Myung-bak with 76 percent.

The approval rating for the ruling Democratic Party rose to 49.9 percent, up 1.9 percentage points from the previous week.

Support for the People Power Party fell to 30.4 percent, down 4.4 points, widening the gap with the DP by 19.5 percentage points.

The poll has a margin of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)