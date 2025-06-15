Hardline lawmaker Jung Chung-rae first to enter party chair race

As the Democratic Party of Korea's new floor leader, Rep. Kim Byung-kee said he would make it a priority to deal with the "insurrectionists" of the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration, echoing President Lee Jae-myung's campaign promise.

Kim said Sunday in his first press conference as floor leader that he "won't let anyone who took part in the insurrection get away." He was referring to Yoon's attempt to impose martial law on Dec. 3, 2024, which the Democratic Party characterizes as an "insurrection."

Kim said, as floor leader, he will "drain the country of the insurrectionists" within the first year of Lee's presidency.

The Democratic Party sees reforming the press and the criminal justice system as central to its agenda to "end the insurrection" that the party accuses Yoon of waging.

Soon after Lee took office on June 4, the Democratic Party proposed a series of bills, seeking a major overhaul of the country's criminal justice procedures not just to weaken but effectively dissolve the public prosecution service.

Under the Democratic Party bills, the public prosecution service would be broken up into two new bodies, one for investigation and another in charge of indictment, to be placed under the direction of the prime minister's office.

These bills were criticized by the opposition People Power Party as threatening the separation of powers between the three branches of the government by subjugating key functions of law enforcement to the executive.

Kim called the next few months the "critical time" for reform. He said his party will "act fast, and not lose momentum."

Kim was elected Friday in a party vote that allowed registered members in the general public to participate for the first time. Floor elections are traditionally limited to lawmakers. The expanded voting was part of the Democratic Party's initiative to increase "direct democracy" within the party.

Kim was a senior agent at the National Intelligence Service before he was picked up by the Democratic Party in 2016 to support the drive to reform the country's spy service.

The Democratic Party is set to elect the rest of the party leadership, including the top post of chair, in July.

Running to be the new Democratic Party chair, a post last held by President Lee, is Rep. Jung Chung-rae.

Announcing his bid Sunday, Jung, a four-term hardline Democratic Party lawmaker, said he would "fight" the rival People Power Party so that the Lee administration would not have to.

"Leave the partisan fighting to Jung Chung-rae, so that the president can focus on doing his job," Jung said.

Also on Sunday, the Democratic Party claimed that the Yoon administration kept a secret list of generals and other military leaders supposedly close to the main liberal party.

The Democratic Party said it plans to file additional criminal complaints against Kim Yong-hyun, former defense minister in the Yoon administration, over the blacklisting allegations. Kim is currently in custody while on trial for his alleged role in the martial law decree.