President Lee Jae-myung nominated three deputy national security advisers and a senior secretary for artificial intelligence ahead of his trip to Canada to attend the Group of Seven summit, his presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik said Sunday.

Of the nominees filling three deputy national security adviser posts under National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac, two of them were career diplomats, according to Kang.

Kim Hyun-jong was selected as Lee's first deputy director of the presidential National Security Office, who will be dedicated to national defense and security strategies. Lee is a retired three-star general of South Korea's Army who was formerly an aide to the chief of the Ground Operations Command.

Lim Woong-soon, South Korea's ambassador to Canada, was picked as the second deputy director of the NSO to handle matters related to South Korea's foreign affairs, overseas Koreans and unification policy. Kang said Lim is in Canada for onsite preparations ahead of Lee's visit.

Oh Hyun-joo, South Korean ambassador to the Holy See, was named the NSO's third deputy director to oversee economic security and cybersecurity.

Lee also named Ha Jung-woo, head of internet giant Naver's Future AI Center, as the new senior presidential secretary tasked with AI and future technology planning. Ha's work will involve policy related to nationwide adoption of AI, science and technology, population planning and climate change.

Kang's announcement leaves the senior presidential secretaries for civil affairs and civil and social agenda untapped, while filling most of the other posts as of Sunday. The civil affairs aide post is unoccupied as nominee Oh Kwang-soo stepped down last week amid growing controversies over his failed asset disclosures in his past mandatory filings as a senior prosecutor.

According to the presidential office, more personnel nominations will be unveiled after Lee's return to Seoul next week.