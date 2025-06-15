At Pace Gallery, Turrell reveals light itself through space; at Gladstone, Salvo captures it in paintings inspired by his travels

American light master James Turrell is familiar to Korean audiences through his monumental installations at Museum San in Wonju, Gangwon Province, where five of his works, created solely with light and space, offer a meditative experience.

The exhibition “The Return,” at Pace Gallery in Hannam-dong, central Seoul, shows Turrell’s five recent installations, including the never-before-seen piece “Wedgework,” made specifically for the Seoul exhibition. Turrell’s exhibition, which runs through Sept. 27, is his first solo show in Seoul since 2008.

“I really wanted people to treasure light. I had hoped to try to use light itself rather than the depiction of it. We are creatures that very much respond to light, and for me, that is where the power of light resides,” Turrell told reporters Wednesday.

Spanning three floors of the gallery, the exhibition features a selection of photographs and works on paper that shed light on the artist’s process for his installations. Working with the materiality of light and space, Turrell is a key member of the California Light and Space Movement initiated in the 1960s.

“In the end, I am an artist and I want to pass to you a piece of light. I would like to give you this experience of light itself. Not every piece is as successful as another piece. This is how life is … I have to tell you that art has always dealt with things beyond how we normally think of something," Turrell said.

Arne Glimcher, Pace’s founder and chairman, first met Turrell some 60 years ago, and the gallery has represented the artist since 2002. An online reservation is required to visit the exhibition as the gallery admits only 20 people to each session to prevent congestion.

Another exhibition featuring light effects unfolds at Gladstone Gallery in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul. Italian artist Salvo enjoyed using light effects in his works, some of which evoke sunsets or sunrises, as in the paintings “Tre Colonne” and “Forte dei Marmi.”

At Gladstone, the exhibition “Salvo, in Viaggio (Salvo Traveling)” is the Italian master’s first solo show in the country.

“It is the first show of his to discuss the theme of a ‘journey.’ There are many works displayed to the public for the first time as well. I hope many who visit the show can enjoy their time traveling into the unique world of Salvo,” said Norma Mangione, co-founder of Archivio Salvo, at the press opening on May 29.

The exhibition spans from 1988 to 2015, the year the artist died. The paintings depict both real and imagined landscapes inspired by the artist’s travels across the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and Asia, featuring Salvo’s visual aesthetic, characterized by expressive landscapes in vivid color.

Beginning with his first trip to Afghanistan in the summer of 1969, Salvo’s frequent journeys became a recurring source of inspiration. His paintings depict scenes from areas he lived in or visited, incorporating regional architectural motifs and native plant species, according to the gallery.

The exhibition runs through July 12.