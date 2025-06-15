Korea Craft and Design Foundation presents exhibition exploring 'happiness' and 'paradise' until July 27 at Culture Station Seoul 284

A new exhibition in Seoul explores visions of happiness and utopia through a blend of contemporary and traditional art, enhanced by immersive technology.

The Korea Craft and Design Foundation is running a special exhibition titled "Our Enchanting Paradise" featuring a wide array of artistic media. The exhibition, which kicked off on Friday, runs through July 27 at Culture Station Seoul 284 near Seoul Station.

The exhibition is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., except Mondays. Admission is free.

Centered on the themes of "happiness" and the "ideal world," the exhibition shows how different artists interpret these themes, linking them to the history and emotions evoked by Seoul Station.

Visitors can explore 50 artworks by 21 South Korean contemporary artists across diverse genres, including VR, installation, sculpture, and immersive media art that blends traditional and modern techniques.

Choi Jin-hee, who curated the exhibition, expressed hope that the exhibition will bring people comfort and help them think about what brings true happiness in life.

Meanwhile, a special exhibition celebrating the multipurpose cultural space's 100th anniversary is scheduled for September, according to the KCDF.

Further details will be announced on the KCDF's website and Culture Station Seoul's Instagram account.