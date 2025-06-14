President Lee Jae-myung stressed Saturday his commitment to protecting the safety of the people and maintaining peace, a day after presiding over a series of meetings on the economy and security.

Lee made the remarks in an Instagram post as he shared his schedule the previous day, including a meeting with the heads of the nation's top five conglomerates and an emergency economic-security meeting over Israel's military strikes against Iran.

"The most important mission in politics is to protect the people's safety and peace," Lee said, vowing to become a "reliable fence" for the people to carry on with their daily lives without worry.

Lee said he would work with businesses to come up with ways to respond to U.S. trade pressure, and take measures to ensure the safety of South Koreans overseas amid the conflict in the Middle East. (Yonhap)