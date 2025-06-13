NEWARK, New Jersey -- Protesters outside a New Jersey federal immigration detention center locked arms and pushed against barricades as vehicles passed through gates, inmates inside relayed word that meals had been delayed, and Newark's mayor cited reports of a possible uprising and escape as disorder broke out at the facility.

Much is still unclear about what unfolded at the Delaney Hall facility in Newark, where Immigrations and Customs Enforcement opened a 1,000-bed facility this year as part of President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.

Photos and video from outside the facility Thursday show protesters pushing against the gates amid word that detainees inside were upset about delayed meals.

Amy Torres, executive director of New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice, said some officers sprayed pepper spray and tackled and dragged protesters away from the facility. She said some protesters had minor injuries, but no one was hit by the vehicles.

An attorney for someone detained at the facility told told NJ.com that people inside became violent after meals were delayed.

“It’s about the food, and some of the detainees were getting aggressive and it turned violent,” attorney Mustafa Cetin said. “Based on what he told me it was an outer wall, not very strong, and they were able to push it down.” Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, a Democrat who's been critical of Trump's immigration crackdown, early Friday called for an end to this “chaos and not allow this operation to continue unchecked.” “We are concerned about reports of what has transpired at Delaney Hall this evening, ranging from withholding food and poor treatment, to uprising and escaped detainees,” he said.

It's unclear whether there have been any escapes.

Messages seeking comment were left with ICE, the Department of Homeland Security and local police.

Delaney Hall has been the cite of clashes this year between Democratic officials who say the facility needs more oversight and the administration and those who run the facility.

Baraka was arrested May 9 , handcuffed and charged with trespassing. The charge was later dropped and Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver was later charged with assaulting federal officers stemming from a skirmish that happened outside the facility. She has denied the charges said she was doing her job as a lawmaker conducting oversight. (AP)