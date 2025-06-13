BRUSSELS -- President Lee Jae-myung is set to meet with top European Union officials during the upcoming Group of Seven summit in Canada, the EU office said Friday, which would mark his first diplomatic engagement with EU leadership since taking office.

Lee will meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa on the sidelines of the G7 summit, the EU spokesperson's office said in response to Yonhap News Agency's question.

Lee's attendance at the G7 summit in Alberta from June 15 to 17 will serve as his international diplomatic debut, coming less than two weeks after assuming the presidency last week.

Following Lee's victory in the presidential election, von der Leyen had expressed her anticipation for "deepening the strong bond between Europe and the Republic of Korea" in a post on X.

"Our partnership is built on shared values and common interests, from trade, to innovation and defense. Together, we can champion a rules-based global order, free and fair trade, and a free, open Indo-Pacific," she said, adding, "The next EU–Republic of Korea Summit will be the occasion to take all this forward." (Yonhap)