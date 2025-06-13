President Lee Jae-myung on Friday met residents at a hamlet known as Unification Village, or Tongil Chon, near South Korea's border with North Korea as he visited Jangdan-myeon in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.

The meeting was held at a community service center that is 2 kilometers east of Dorasan Station, the railway station closest to North Korea. The station has been operating since 2002.

Friday marked the second day since loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts stopped between the two Koreas. Following Lee's order to suspend the daily broadcasts Wednesday at 2 p.m. — for the first time in about a year — North Korea turned off its loudspeakers on Thursday.

Lee told residents he was relieved to learn that North Korea stopped the loudspeaker broadcasts after South Korea did so, as it solved noise-related problems at the border village stemming from the broadcasts.

Lee's stop there followed his visit to the South Korean Army base of the 25th Infantry Division to meet about 50 officers, noncommissioned officers and soldiers combined, and a village in Yeoncheon-gun, Gyeonggi Province, which is about 20 kilometers south of the borderline.