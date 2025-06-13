Group promises 'many albums ahead,' hopes to share good news about its future soon

Boy band Ateez has returned with its 12th EP, opting for a looser and cooler vibe compared to its usual intensity in time for the summber season.

Ateez's “Golden Hour: Part 3” was released seven months after its predecessor and signals a notable shift in sound and attitude.

Leader Hongjoong underscored that the release, consisting of five tracks including the main track “Lemon Drop,” is full of the feeling of a fresh new summer.

“’Lemon Drop’ is a summer song with a story of sweet, fresh confession. I’ve heard that this year’s summer will be really hot, and this track might be the way to cool things down,” said Hongjoong during the press conference held in Mapo-gu, Seoul, Thursday.

Wooyoung described the main track as “addictive,” with a captivating hook and choreography.

Compared to the group’s signature performances, “Lemon Drop” brings a looser, breezier R&B hip-hop vibe.

“Our last main track had a heavy, refined charm, but ‘Lemon Drop’ is bright and refreshing,” said Mingi. “Many of the B-sides also remind us of summer nights, so we hope fans take interest in them too.”

Ateez has steadily built a global presence in recent years, wrapping up its world tour recently. The group’s 11th EP, “Golden Hour: Part. 2,” released in November 2024, topped the Billboard 200 chart and reached No. 4 on the UK’s Official Albums Chart.

“We’re thankful to our fans for helping us achieve such great results on the Billboard 200 and other charts,” said Yeosang. “Rather than feeling pressured by chart performance, we just hope to create meaningful memories and stay healthy during our activities.”

Following the release, Ateez will embark on another world tour in July.

“We’re including performances fans have repeatedly asked for, and trying out new concepts we’ve never attempted before,” shared Yunho.

Now in its seventh year — a critical point in the K-pop industry often tied to contract renewals — the group was asked about their future as a team.

“The eight of us have been thinking a lot about what more we can show together. We’ll do our best to share good news with you in the near future,” Hongjoong responded.

Though this album signals a new side of Ateez, the members emphasized that their drive to evolve hasn’t changed.

“What we think is ‘cool’ is having the courage to try new things without fear,” said San. “We still have many albums ahead, and we’ll keep working hard to show you even better versions of ourselves.”