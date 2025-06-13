German luxury brand MCM teamed up with Seoul-based travel gear company Rawrow to release a new collaborative collection aimed at modern travelers.

The collection, which launched Thursday through MCM and Rawrow’s official global online and offline channels, features two sizes of travel carriers designed for cabin and checked luggage.

The products are also available on the online fashion platform Musinsa.

Titled “From Munich to Mars,” the campaign combines MCM’s travel heritage with Rawrow’s utilitarian design philosophy. The collaboration aimed for futuristic reinterpretation of mobility, balancing precision engineering with practicality.

A standout element of the collection is its signature color, Mars Gold, a modern take on MCM’s iconic cognac tone. The luggage is constructed with lightweight aluminum and lined with recycled polyester for durability and sustainability.

Attention was also paid to details that reflect identities of both brands. MCM’s signature Visetos monogram appears on the trolley handle and interior lining. RAWROW added its patented innovations, such as the TT handle for maneuverability, a scale handle to allow travelers to weigh their luggage and a hidden pocket for quick access to passports and tickets.