Enhypen announced Friday that it will drop fourth single in Japan “Yoi” on July 29, via agency Belift Lab.

A logo trailer for the single album piqued the interests of fans vibrating with thumping heartbeats against the backdrop of a night sky scattered with stars.

The forthcoming single will consist of three tracks and the band of seven will host a showcase for local fans two days after the release.

The soon-to-be-release effort comes almost two years after the previous single “You” which topped Oricon’s Daily Single Ranking and ranked No. 2 on its Weekly Single Ranking.

The septet is slated to host concerts in Tokyo on July 5-6 and in Osaka on Aug. 2-3, making a stadium debut in the country in the shortest time for an international artist, resuming tour “Walk the Line.”