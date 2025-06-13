President Lee Jae-myung called for South Korea's business circles to mitigate public distrust toward them as he held talks with the entrepreneurs at his office on Friday.

"I believe South Korea is no longer in a state where sustainable growth is impossible due to unfair competition, privileges to certain entities, or exploitations (of labor)," the president said during his opening speech at the meeting.

"But there is still public distrust (toward South Korean businesses) remaining. I think it would be great to tackle that public distrust."

Lee also promised to focus on pouring his administration's capacity into reducing red tape for the business circles, while saying the regulations related to fair business practices and public safety should stand.

It was the first meeting between Lee and representatives of business lobby groups since he assumed the presidency on June 4.

The meeting was attended by Chey Tae-won, chair of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Sohn Kyung-shik, chair of the Korea Enterprises Federation; Ryu Jin, chair of the Federation of Korean Industries; Yoon Jin-sik, chair of the Korea International Trade Association; Kim Ki-moon, chairman of the Korea Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises and Choi Jin-shik, chief of the Federation of Middle Market Enterprises of Korea.

Also joining the event were heads of several major South Korean conglomerates, including Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun. LG Chair Koo Kwang-mo and Lotte Chair Shin Dong-bin.