Hyundai Motor Group said Friday it has appointed Laura Major as new CEO of Motional, its Boston-based autonomous driving joint venture with Aptiv, to advance the future mobility business.

Underscoring Major’s previous position as chief technology officer of Motional, the automaker highlighted her new role in accelerating the company’s artificial intelligence technology capabilities ahead of the commercial launch of its autonomous driving service next year. Since Motional’s establishment in 2020, Major has served as CTO and has been acting as the interim CEO since September.

Major previously led the team in charge of developing the Ioniq 5 robotaxi, one of the world’s first driverless autonomous vehicles to receive US Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards certification. She has also been instrumental in creating a machine learning-driven autonomous driving software stack.

Before joining Motional, Laura Major worked at Draper Laboratory, a US-based nonprofit research and development organization, and drone specialist Aria Insights, drone manufacturer in the US, focusing on developing autonomous and AI solutions for astronauts and national security.

She is also the co-author of the book “What to Expect When You’re Expecting Robots: The Future of Human-Robot Collaboration,” which explores the future of human and robot’s coexistence.

“We are committed to working with Hyundai Motor Group to integrate ‘Embodied AI’ into transportation, delivering significant value to society,” stated Major. “With our deep expertise in developing fully autonomous systems and our agility in rapidly implementing the latest AI technological innovations, we are dedicated to realizing a future where safe autonomous vehicles become a practical part of everyday life.”