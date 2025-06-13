The fifth best-of album in Japan from Twice, “#Twice5,” certified for gold by the Recording Industry Association of Japan.

In addition, “I Can’t Stop Me,” title track from second studio album “Eyes Wide Open,” surpassed 200 million streams and cinched double platinum certification. The single is its third song to achieve the feat, after “Feel Special” from 2023 and “The Feels” from 2024.

Twice is poised to roll out its sixth LP in Japan, “Enemy,” on Aug. 27, while the nonet would be touring the nation for its upcoming international tour. The tour is named after its fourth full album “This Is For,” set to be released July 11.

Separately, Chaeyoung will come out with her first solo set soon as the fourth member to do so.