Onew of Shinee is set to put out second full-length solo album on July 15, agency Griffin Entertainment said Friday.

He will be making a solo comeback about six months after rolling out fourth EP “Connection,” which debuted atop the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 17 regions.

He hinted at the July comeback last month after wrapping up his first solo tour in the US. The musician travelled around eight cities in the country and gifted fans an English-language single, dubbed “Mad.”

In the meantime, Shinee went live in Seoul late last month for a standalone concert. The four members looked back at their 17-year music career through the three-date show with 30,000 fans in total. They unveiled songs from physical single “Poet ❘ Artist,” which came out on its anniversary, at the live show.