Ador, the K-pop label behind NewJeans, is launching a global search for its next boy group.

The Hybe music subsidiary announced its 2025 Ador Boys Global Audition, Thursday, through its official website and social media channels, unveiling the slogan “All Doors Open Right here.”

The phrase signals an open call for bold, creative talent with limitless potential, according to the label.

The auditions are open to any male born in or after 2006, regardless of nationality. Online submissions for the first round began Thursday at 6 p.m. KST and will be accepted through July 2 at 5 p.m.

There are no restrictions on the field of talent — applicants can showcase singing, dancing, rapping, acting, songwriting, composing, vlogging, photography and any other skills that express their individuality.

“We hope to see many talented individuals knock on the ‘door’ toward their dreams,” Ador said in a statement.

Those who pass the first round will be invited to an in-person second audition. These will be held in nine cities across Korea — Seoul, Jeonju, Daegu, Busan, Gwangju, Daejeon, Wonju, Chuncheon and Jeju — and 18 cities abroad, including Tokyo, Osaka, Sapporo, Nagoya, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, Vancouver, Toronto, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Auckland.