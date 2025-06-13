Super Junior will go on tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its debut, its label SM Entertainment announced Thursday.

The group will kick off “Super Show 10” with two days of concerts in Seoul on Aug. 23 and 24 and visit 16 cities around the world, 12 in Asia and four in Latin America.

The veteran team has toured nine times under “Super Show” since 2008 and held a spinoff “Halftime” last year, hitting the stages in eight cities across Asia.

The band has planned a series of activities to mark the milestone, starting with a reality show featuring all nine members that first aired in March. Next month, the group will release 12th studio album “Super Junior25” which consists of nine tracks.