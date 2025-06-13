The military will kick off the annual Hwarang drills with local governments, police and firefighting authorities next week in efforts to hone an integrated defense posture against North Korea's threats, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday.

The first segment of the exercise will take place in Incheon, west of Seoul, and Gyeonggi Province that surrounds the capital, from Monday through June 20, and continue in four other areas, including the capital, through November, according to the JCS.

This year's drills incorporate simulated situations tailored to the participating regions and field training exercises involving all relevant authorities.

In particular, the exercise will be aimed at effectively responding to the changing security situation, marked by the North's advancing nuclear and missile threats as well as increasing use of drones, the JCS said. (Yonhap)