President Lee Jae-myung on Friday accepted the resignation of a senior aide for civil affairs amid mounting controversy over his wife's undisclosed real estate holdings and a large loan he allegedly took out using a friend's name.

Oh Kwang-soo, who was appointed as senior presidential secretary for civil affairs five days ago, tendered his resignation Thursday. His resignation marked the first such case involving a top-level government official since Lee took office June 4.

Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Lee accepted Oh's resignation offer because of the importance of the post, which tightens the disciplines of other public posts.

The president plans to name Oh's successor as soon as possible, Kang added.

The prosecutor-turned-lawyer has come under fire after allegations surfaced that he managed land and buildings owned by his wife under a borrowed name and failed to disclose the properties as required for high-ranking public officials.

Allegations also have it that Oh took out a 1.5 billion-won ($1.1 million) loan from a savings bank using a friend's name in 2007, when he was a prosecutor.

Oh has expressed regret and embarrassment but did not immediately offer his resignation when the allegations emerged.

On Wednesday, a presidential official acknowledged there was "inappropriate" conduct in Oh's asset management but declined to elaborate on whether the allegations would affect his ability to remain in his position.

The senior civil affairs secretary is responsible for vetting high-ranking public officials and the oversight of law enforcement agencies. (Yonhap)