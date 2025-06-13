진행자: 홍유, Chelsea Proctor

Bukchon emerges as new shopping hot spot in Seoul for global tourists

기사 요약: 북촌이 전통문화와 현대적 쇼핑이 어우러진 공간으로 변모하며, 전 세계 관광객들의 이목을 끄는 서울의 새로운 쇼핑 명소로 부상하고 있다.

[1] Nestled between the historical grandeur of the main palace Gyeongbokgung and the winding alleys of traditional hanok, Bukchon is being transformed from a heritage enclave into one of Seoul’s most dynamic shopping destinations, particularly for international travelers.

grandeur: 장엄함, 위풍당당함

enclave: 소속된 지역, 집단

[2] Once known primarily for its well-preserved architecture and cultural significance, Bukchon is now a growing hub for fashion, beauty and fragrance brands. With an influx of flagship stores, limited-edition product launches and experiential spaces, the neighborhood is drawing attention from both domestic trendsetters and foreign visitors.

well-preserved: 잘 보존된

influx: 유입, 밀어닥침

[3] That growth is backed by hard data. According to the city of Seoul’s real-time statistics, monthly credit card spending in Bukchon Hanok Village rose from 1.9 billion won ($1.38 million) in January to over 2.57 billion won last month. Projections suggest spending may exceed 3 billion won by the end of this month.

hard data: 객관적이고 구체적인 수치 자료

projection: 예상, 추정

[4] Recognizing its potential, both global and local brands are establishing a presence in the neighborhood. Tamburins, a K-beauty fragrance label known for its minimalist design and immersive retail experience, opened its Bukchon flagship store in 2023.

presence: 존재, 입지, 출현

immersive: 몰입감 있는, 몰입형의

