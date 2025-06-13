North Korea said Friday it has launched a 5,000-ton destroyer that was damaged during its first launch attempt in May, with leader Kim Jong-un attending the launching ceremony and unveiling a plan to build two more such destroyers next year.

The launch ceremony was held at the Rajin shipyard the previous day, overseen by Kim, the Korean Central News Agency said, announcing the destroyer is named the Kang Kon.

In late May, the 5,000-ton destroyer tipped over and became partially submerged during the launch ceremony in the northeastern port city of Chongjin. Kim had ordered the full restoration of the warship before a key party meeting set for late June.

Kim met with scientists, technicians and workers who contributed to the destroyer's construction and restoration, the KCNA said.

The KCNA also said Kim has approved a plan to build two more 5,000-ton destroyers next year. (Yonhap)