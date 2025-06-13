J-Hope of K-pop supergroup BTS will release his new digital single, "Killin' It Girl (feat. GloRilla)," on Friday.

The single, set for release at 1 p.m., culminates the rapper-dancer's latest digital single project that also includes "Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)" and "Mona Lisa," according to his agency, BigHit Music.

Ahead of the song's release, J-Hope shared his excitement about the new song through his agency.

"I'm very thrilled that the final track of my solo single project is finally being released," he said. "I've prepared very powerful music and performances, so I hope ARMY will enjoy it," he added, using the name of the BTS fandom.

He described the song as one that "definitely delivers a satisfying listening experience."

"The verse starts with a very hip mood, but as it transitions to the chorus, pop sensibilities are added, creating a song with a contrasting charm. The highly addictive chorus, in particular, will leave a deep impression on many people," he said, highlighting key points of the song.

BigHit described it as a hip-hop song with an addictive hook that candidly captures the thrill of falling in love.

The three songs will be released in a key ring-shaped album titled "Charm of Hope" on July 11.

The album will be available in three versions, each containing one of the three songs, and can be accessed via NFC technology by tapping the key ring on a smartphone.

The BTS rapper and dancer will premiere "Killin' It Girl" live during the two-night anchor concert for his "Hope on the Stage" world tour in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, on June 13-14, according to the agency. (Yonhap)